Multi-Media Sales Consultant – Columbia, SC

ABC Columbia is hiring a Multi-Media Sales Consultant to develop new business and

grow existing accounts in television and digital media. Candidates must be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit. Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Computer proficiency in all Microsoft applications and google workspace

applications are essential. The successful candidate will be a motivated, goal -oriented

team player with a positive attitude, great communication skills and a strong work ethic.

Direct sales experience required. A good driving record is a mandatory requirement for employment.

Email resumes to vwright@abccolumbia.com or send to :

Vickie Wright

Sales Manager

ABC Columbia /WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Road

Columbia, SC 29223