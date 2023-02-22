Over 250 pairs of shoes donated to local children

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local children receive a generous donation to help carry them through their journeys.









“Soles for Little Souls” is a National Initiative Community Service Project sponsored by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

The purpose is to partner with a local school or community agency to provide children with shoes.

This year, the Nu Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Jackson, TN adopted Washington Douglass Head Start to carry out this initiative.

On Wednesday, the children at Washington Douglass received over 250 pairs of shoes.

Nu Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Jackson, TN worked collaboratively with local businesses and individual donations to make the initiative a huge success.

