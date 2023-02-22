‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ auditions to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local group is seeking auditions for an upcoming stage show.

Jackson Theatre Guild is presenting Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” as their Spring production.

Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel, the show is set in small-town Alabama during the Great Depression, and revolves around a young girl named Scout whose father defends a man in a trial that impacts the entire community. The show will be co-directed by Billy Worboys and LOLO.

JTG says roles are available for ages nine and up, and no prior experience is necessary.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on March 4 and 5, upstairs in the old City Hall building adjacent to The Ned at 314 East Main Street.

Audition applications are available now on JTG’s website.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with show dates scheduled for April 20-23.

