Tornado data by county spotlighted by health department

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department wants you to be prepared for the threat of a tornado.

In a social media post Wednesday, the health department shared a look at statewide tornado data since 1950.

The map indicates that there have been a total of 1,553 tornadoes in the state in the last 73 years, which averages to more than 20 tornadoes per year in Tennessee.

Since 1950, there have been 34 tornadoes touch down in Madison County alone.

The health department reminds residents to be prepared for the threat of severe weather, and says your family should have a shelter plan in place and remember to have an updated emergency kit.

