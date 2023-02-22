Woman demands answers after dog was euthanized

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One woman is demanding answers after she says her dog was euthanized without notice.

A Humboldt resident returned home and noticed something was missing — her dog named Diamond — until she later found out that her pet was put down by the local animal shelter.

“I came out and I was calling her. And I’m like, ‘Okay. Where is she?’ So I went next door and asked the neighbor. She was like, ‘They got her.’ I’m like, ‘Who is they?’ She was like, ‘The dog pound,'” said Frances Walker, who travels for work and lives in Humboldt.

She returned to her home on February 15.

She says on February 14, she learned her dog was taken by Humboldt Animal Shelter and that same day her dog was euthanized.

“I was told they put her down because she was aggressive. So she got aggressive at the pound. And if she was aggressive, my thing is how did you get her out of the gate to get her to the pound because she’s not an aggressive dog,” Walker said.

She claims her neighbor was the one who called the police and the shelter because of concerns of abandonment. She also claims her neighbor and her neighbor’s son allegedly took a part her gate.

“That question was asked, ‘How did you know she was abandoned when she was in the gate?’ She would actually have to see her and she was not abandoned. And then said she was abandoned for three weeks, she would’ve been half dead and no energy at the pound to attack anyone had she been without food and water for three weeks,” Walker said.

Walker claims she was not notified about her dog being taken or being put down. She’s been in contact with the police and the city supervisor. Now she’s left with a broken fence, and more importantly, the loss of Diamond.

“And, like I told the officer, I said, ‘Who’s going to fix my gate?’ I said now it’s a chance that, by me traveling and leaving and going out of town and coming back, somebody could easily come and break into my house. That’s another reason why I would keep her out in the back,” Walker said.

We are currently awaiting responses from city officials as to why this was allowed to happen.

Walker says she plans to file a lawsuit and is still wanting answers from both Humboldt Police and the Humboldt Animal Shelter.

We’ll continue following this story and keep you posted.

