Arlington Elementary celebrates Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school held a special program on Thursday.

Parents, teachers, and staff came to watch students put on big performances. It was full of song and dance during a Black History Month program at Arlington Elementary School.

Instructional coach, Dianne Ivery told us what she hopes students will get from the event.

“A broader view of the world today and being exposed to some things that they may not have been exposed to before, like singing in front of an audience,” Ivery said.

Students and teachers will continue to celebrate Black history through the rest of the month.

