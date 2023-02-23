Arrest made in Dollar General aggravated robbery

MARTIN, Tenn. — Local authorities make an arrest after an aggravated robbery.

According to the Martin Police Department, around 8:30 Wednesday night, officers were called to the Dollar General at 997 Main Street in reference to a robbery.

Police say when officers arrived, the victim stated a male subject with a disguise over his face walked into store demanding money from the register.

Investigators were called to the scene, and police say at 11:50 p.m., officers arrested 30-year-old Anton Dejuan Wiley for the crime.

Wiley is currently being held in the Weakley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

He is being charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

