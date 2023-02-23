Cosori recalls air fryers

A wire connection in the air fryers can reportedly overheat.

Cosori has received more than 200 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking.

That includes 10 reports of burn injuries and 23 reports of property damage.

The air fryers were sold at several stores nationwide, including Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot.

They were also sold online through Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Walmart.

If you have one of these air fryers, stop using it and contact the company for a free replacement.

You can reach Cosori at 888-216-5974, CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com and click on the “Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More” banner at the bottom of the page for more information.