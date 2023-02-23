Diane Floyd Smith, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services for Ms. Smith will be held at the Brownsville Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11 AM with Brother Lonnie Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in the Nutbush community. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5 PM – 7 PM at the Brownsville Funeral home and again on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10 AM until the hour of service.

Diane was born in Crockett County on March 3, 1949, to Hassell Deloyce “H.D.” and Lottye Espey Floyd. She worked in customer service at Regions Bank, but in her pastime, she loved being outdoors doing yard work and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by one son, Hassell Smith (Allison); one daughter, Hannah Kirby (Vaughan); one brother, George Floyd (Mollie); and two sisters, Betty Carlton (Buddy) and Jean Strong Lein; eight grandchildren, Addison Benard (Josh), Alyse Smith, Weldon Smith, Miles Kirby (Sydni), Haynes Kirby, Elizabeth Kirby, Gracie Lott (Braden), and Drake Sills; three great grandchildren, Allie Mae Benard, Bentlee Benard, and Laci Jean Lott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Smith; parents, Hassell Deloyce and Lottye Espey Floyd; one sister, Billie Dare Harden; and one brother-in-law, Russell Lein.

Pallbearers for the service are Lee Strong, Joe Strong, George Floyd, Jr., Floyd Brummett, Alan Keathley, and Kenny McRae. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Worrell, Pat Banks, Tanner Mann.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Cemetery Fund: Janet Willis, 437 Preston Drive, Brownsville, Tn 38012; Antioch Baptist Church: Sherri Yanakopulos, 341 Baynes Road, Brownsville, Tn 38012; St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, Tn 38101-9908.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tn.