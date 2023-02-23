Harvey Franklin Thomas, age 92, a resident of Brownsville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services for Mr. Thomas will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Zion Baptist Church, with Bro. Mike Young officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Mr. Thomas will be held on Wednesday Evening, February 22, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN.

Harvey Franklin Thomas was born October 13, 1930, to the late Leslie Everett and Beulah Kate Joyner Thomas in Haywood County. He graduated from Haywood High School and then began his career with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In addition to his 45-year career with the state, he served nearly ten years in the National Guard. In 1959, he married his beloved wife, Regina Haynes Thomas, to whom he was married for 63 years, and later had one son, Michael Thomas, and one daughter, Sharon Thomas Carr.

Franklin was a dedicated member of Zion Baptist Church and served as a deacon for over 40 years. Post-retirement, he served as the church custodian for many years. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, particularly, the Tennessee Volunteers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed working in his garden, but he was most proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, he loved to listen to music and play his guitar. He is remembered as a humble, wise, and strong leader, as well as a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Haynes Thomas; one son, Michael Thomas (Beth); one daughter, Sharon Carr (Kavin); and one sister, Marilyn Sullivan. He leaves a legacy of love for his four grandchildren, Lauren Mathis (Zane), Abbey Stallings (Grant), Grant Carr, and Grayson Carr; two great-grandchildren, Avy Mathis and Brady Stallings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Everett and Beulah Kate Joyner Thomas; three sisters and their spouses, Helen Jane Tapler (Vince), Martha Nell Parker (Billy), and Vera Mae Boeskool (Richard); one brother-in-law, Charles Sullivan, and one nephew, Chuck Sullivan.

Pallbearers for the service are Grant Carr, Grayson Carr, Zane Mathis, Vaughan Kirby, Zachary Fox and Boyd Wright. Honorary Pallbearers are Grant Stallings, Allen Outlaw, David Brooks, Ray Ellington, Wayne Tritt and Billy Wright.

Memorials made be made in Memory of Mr. Franklin Thomas to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.