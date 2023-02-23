Janet Ramel Peaks, age 80, went to Heaven at 5:30P.M., February 18, 2023. Janet was a member of the Oakland Church of Christ. She was married to Jerry C. Peaks for 42 years, who survived her and her daughter, Anita Darlene Cox and her son Robert Earl Huddle. Janet was an Everday Angel and not just to some, she was kind and caring to everyone, she was always there with a listening ear or a handkerchief to dry a tear. Her hand was always first to volunteer. She was an Everday Angel, so precious and dear. I pray God forgive my silent tears, a constant wish that she was here, others were taken, yes, I know but she was mind and I loved her so. She bid no one a last farewell nor even said goodbye. She was gone before we knew it and only God knows why. If all the world was mine to give, I would give it all and more to see her Loving face once more. For those who have someone who means a lot to them, treasure them with care for you never know and appreciate their value until you see their vacant chair! I know Janet is safely Home in Heaven, she’s so happy there, it is perfect joy and beauty in this ever lasting light. All of her pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed, she’s now at Peace in Heaven at last! Do you wonder how Janet so calmly tread the valley of the shadow of Death, Jesus Love illuminated every dark and fearful glade and he came himself to meet her in that way, so hard to tread and with Jesus arm to lean on, she had not one doubt or fear. I know Janet Loves me dearly still, I will try to look beyond earth’s shadows and I will pray and Trust our Father’s Will!

Janet I want us to be together in Heaven, I will Love you Always and never forget you.

From My Heart,

Jerry

“Her Wings Were Ready, But My Heart was Not!”