Jill Adams McClure, age 64, was born February 10, 1959 and was a delight to those who knew her until her death on February 22, 2023.

Mrs. McClure is survived by her husband, Mark McClure of Oakland, TN; her daughter, Kelly Gowdy of Southaven, MS; her son, Adam Gowdy (Kyndle Gowdy) of Nashville, TN; two stepdaughters, Kimberly McClure and Courtney McClure; her sister, Cheryl Phillips; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Kay McClure; two sisters-in-law, Nat Adams and Angie Fowinkle; two grandchildren, Malachi and Kamya; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Adams; her father, Ben Adams; and her brother, Stuart Adams.

Jill was raised in Whiteville, Tennessee, graduated from Bolivar Central High School and attended First Baptist Church of Whiteville growing up. She always remained in the area where she was raised in Hardeman County, Tennessee. She raised her children in the Toone and Bolivar area. Then she and Mark built her dream home in Oakland, Tennessee. Planning and building this house was such a delight for her. She loved to garden there where she had a very large garden. She loved to can foods such as salsa and pickles, and make things from her garden for her family and others. She loved people to come there and visit.

She would say her greatest accomplishments were her children, Kelly and Adam. She was so proud of them. Kelly went on to be a nurse practitioner in Southaven, Mississippi and Adam a musician along with his wife, in Nashville, Tennessee. She went to every one of their music shows and brought lots of friends and family along. It was always a great time for her!

Having grandchildren was also something she enjoyed greatly! Whether they were at the house playing and riding 4 wheelers, or going on trips, she loved them being with her!

Other passions of hers included animals, always finding a stray to keep; and also shopping…lots of shopping! She overdid Christmas every year and her family would tease her. It’s what she enjoyed – she was a giver. If she knew someone in need, she would take care of it. She was part of the card ministry here at Reach360 Church, mailing cards to sick individuals, when she too was very sick, until she had to give it up.

She was even a Secret Santa to someone she loved for many, many years. We think they knew it was Jill and Mark though, ha.

She worked at Harmon Automotive in Bolivar for many years where she made lifelong friends. She also went on to work at Hooper Sawmill for years.

Some of those lifelong friends, and family, have been such a blessing during her illness and have helped out in so many ways. Just a few are Tammy, Linda, Phyllis, and Julianna. These and others, that her family will always be grateful to that were so willing to help in any way needed during her illness.

She was an easy person to be around, never complained even through her long illness. Her carcinoid cancer first occurred in 2015, came back in 2020 and she fought hard until the end. She was a fighter, but never complained. A lot of travel occurred during her illness to search out the best Drs. because her cancer was rare and hard to treat. She wanted to be aggressive due to her fighting spirit! She actually struggled with lots of health issues for most of her life, beginning at 28 when she lost a lot of her sight.

She loved to travel. Some of her favorite trips were going to Key West with Mark and friends every year; also going to Hawaii with Mark this past year. She and Kelly traveled to Italy, California, and Boston in the past few years. She loved the trip to New York when Adam proposed to Kyndle. She was always looking to plan her next trip. Even when she was too sick to go, Mark took her on a cruise because she really wanted to go. Jill never thought she was too sick to travel! One of her last requests was to go to the beach, so they did. Great family memories were made.

Jill will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was such a loving mother and wife, and friend to all.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McClure will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating minister will be Bro. Craig McGee, pastor of Reach360 Church near Somerville and remarks will be given by Chris Craft. Interment will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Jackson Camp Cemetery near Tishomingo, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. McClure will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be James (Bubba) Johnson, Larry (Bubba) Hooper, Ronnie Simer, J.D. (Bubba) Miller, Barrett Nowell and Almont Mitchell.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.