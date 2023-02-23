Mainstays candles recalled

More than 1.2 million Mainstays candles are being recalled.

















The candle wicks can reportedly burn too closely to the side of the container, causing the glass to break and posing a fire hazard.

Mainstays has received 12 reports of the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items.

In one case, the candle caused a fire as well.

These three-wicked candles were sold exclusively at Walmart in a variety of cents, including jack-o-lantern, magic potion, pumpkin spice, and warm apple pie.

If you have one of these candles, stop using it and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

at 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle .