Man convicted over fatal 2021 I-40 crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of vehicular homicide in connection to a crash on Interstate 40 back in May of 2021.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Marlos Tipton, of Dyersburg, was traveling more than 100 miles an hour on the interstate when he rear ended a vehicle being driven by Maria Ortega near the 106 Mile Marker.

Ortega died as a result of the crash.

Tipton will face up to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide and 30 days in the Henderson County Jail for speeding.

He’s set to be sentenced on April 13.

