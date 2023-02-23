Mother, son dance to raise funds for good cause

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — It’s about time to grab your son and head to the dance floor for a good cause.

A Mother and Son Dance will be held in Lexington with a denim and diamonds theme.

Boys are invited to bring their mother, aunt, grandmother, or other special female guest to enjoy a night of dancing and fun.

Organizers say at the event you enjoy food, drinks, dancing, and a photo booth.

The event will be held in the Lexington High School gym on Saturday, March 4 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 per person and $5 for each additional son. All proceeds will benefit the Carl Perkins Center in Lexington.

