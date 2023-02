Mr. Jesse James Ellison, 64, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Good Hope Baptist Church.