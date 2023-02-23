Services for Mrs. Anna “Laura” Witherspoon, age 75 of Brownsville, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 12 Noon, at the Bluff Creek Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Powell Cemetery.

She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Witherspoon, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Anna-Witherspoon- 3/#!/TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.