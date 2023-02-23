Multi-day sex offender compliance operation completed in Carroll Co.

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies joined this week to conduct a sex offender compliance operation in Carroll County.

Dubbed Operation Walter Browning, the two-day saturation was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the operation involved compliance checks for 47 registered sex offenders throughout Carroll County.

The TBI says authorities made contact with 39 of those individuals, and all but one were found to be in compliance. TBI says the non-compliant offender was found to have failed to register a vehicle.

A news release states that sex offender registry compliance check operations have been conducted periodically in various counties across Tennessee.

Along with assistance from the TBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Operation Walter Browning was conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Hollow Rock Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, Bruceton Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department.

