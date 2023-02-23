National VP visits local high school for FFA Week

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school is celebrated National Future Farmers of America Week with a special guest.

FFA’s six national officers are traveling across the country to inspire members at the local chapter level.

Thursday, students at Chester County High School were visited by Karstyn Cantrell, the current National FFA Central Vice President.

Cantrell shared her experiences and spoke about different workshops, giving back through days of service projects, and connecting to discuss agriculture-related challenges and opportunities.

“I think it’s a good reward for our students to get to see something on a national level. This is a big deal for us because, as far as I know, this is the first time we’ve had a national officer visit Chester County High School. I think they’re going to get a lot out of it, and I think that they’ll be able to lead and prepare our students in the future,” said Clint Isbell, an ag teacher and FFA Advisor at Chester County High School.

The FFA serves as a way to meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways.

