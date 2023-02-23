Sheriff’s Office: No charges filed in Harpeth Drive shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding Monday’s fatal shooting involving Tyeasha Starks.

The sheriff’s office says that their deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to Harpeth Drive for a reported shooting.

They arrived to find Starks, 22, of Clarksville, dead from gunshot wounds.

They say their preliminary investigation revealed that Starks and the resident of the home were allegedly involved in a child custody dispute.

The sheriff’s office says that Starks was “arcing” a stun device when she was shot by the resident. The sheriff’s office says witnesses were able to corroborate the incident.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the resident is not facing formal charges at this time.

The investigation is on-going, and all information about the shooting will be turned over to the district attorney general’s office.

You can read the news release below:

“On February 20th, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s deputies

responded to a residence in the area of Harpeth Drive located in north Madison County in

reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they located a deceased female identified as

Tyeasha Starks, a 22 year old resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, who died of gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicated a disturbance at the residence between Ms. Starks and the

residents at the home. The incident escalated and witnesses corroborated that Ms. Starks was

armed with a stun device and was actively ‘arcing’ the device when she was shot by a resident

at the home. During the investigation it was discovered that this disturbance was due to a child custody issue involving Ms. Stark’s juvenile child. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office did contact the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for a referral follow-up investigation in reference to the child. The resident is not currently being identified due to no formal charges being filed at this time. The investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing and once completed all information concerning this incident will be provided to the District Attorney General’s office, who has been consulted throughout the course of the investigation.

Find more local news here.