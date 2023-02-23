Standoff in Atwood draws in several agencies

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have converged at an Atwood home.

Since around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a man is believed to be armed and dangerous has barricaded himself inside a home on Hamilton Street.

There is no official word from law enforcement on what led up to the standoff, but neighbors say that the man inside may have been shot.

Neighbors add that he allegedly released his daughter to law enforcement, but that another person, a possible girlfriend, may still be inside with the man who was allegedly shot.

Law enforcement seen at the scene includes the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team, Tennessee Highway Patrol, among many more.

