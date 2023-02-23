Tickets on sale for ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tickets are now on sale for an upcoming narrative from World War II.

The City of Jackson says that tickets for “The Diary of Anne Frank” now on sale online or by calling the box office at (731) 425-8397.

The Ned’s latest production is based on the diary of a young girl hiding with her family from the Nazis.

The release says The Ned partnered with the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, which has provided invaluable guidance and support.

They say the production isn’t just a play, but is a crucial piece of historical documentation.

