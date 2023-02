West Tennessee association elects new president

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Mayors Association met Thursday to elect their new president.

City mayors from all over the area got together to elect Mayor Bobby King, of Henderson, as their new president.

The Tennessee Municipal League was at the meeting to discuss upcoming legislative news and representatives from Blue Oval City were also there to speak.

The Mayors’ Association will continue to meet quarterly.

