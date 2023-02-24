Anchor/reporter Ashley Luningham departs WBBJ

Ashley Luningham joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in March 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Over the past two years, Ashley has helped tell some of the most impactful stories throughout the community and most recently served as Anchor of our Good Morning West Tennessee and Midday shows. Friday, Ashley makes her final appearance at our news desk as she prepares to take on a new opportunity. We had a few questions for Ashley on her final day.

What’s your experience been like working with the West Tennessee community?

“I can’t say enough how wonderful the West Tennessee community has been to work with! From those watching every day to working with community members on a story, it was all such a great experience. West Tennessee welcomed me with open arms and I’m grateful for that.”

Do you have any favorite experiences or memorable moments while covering stories?

“So many! As a reporter, everyday looks different and I can’t pinpoint one single experience I loved more. I will say my most memorable experience was having to go live in the snow last year not prepared in the proper clothes to brave the elements. I may have not been able to feel my legs at the time, but now it is one of my favorite stories to laugh about!”

How have you grown as a journalist since your time at WBBJ?

“In every aspect I have grown here at WBBJ. Starting out my first job in news here was the perfect decision for me. Experience-wise, I have covered almost every story in the book and meeting a new person on a story every day has just deepened my love to be out and about engaging in the community. WBBJ and West Tennessee have made me a better journalist and a better person overall.”

What’s next for you?

“In my next adventure, I am staying in the news business and heading back to my home state in Arkansas. I am very fortunate to have obtained a Multimedia Journalist position at KATV 7 News in Little Rock, AR.”

What would you say to the viewers who have supported you?

“Thank you so much for the support throughout my two years here in West Tennessee. You were amazing and I am grateful to each and every one of you for waking up with me every morning before the crack of dawn. It has been a pleasure bringing you your daily dose of news in the morning.”

How can people keep up with you?

“Please keep in touch! You can follow me on my next adventure in Little Rock by following my Facebook page or my Instagram at ashley_luningham.”

Join us in wishing Ashley the best of luck. On behalf of the entire WBBJ staff, we will miss you!