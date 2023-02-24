Black History Month finale held at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A month-long celebration came to a close Friday.

But not without a big finale.

Dancers from the Mona Lisa Lanier Dance Studio performed at Jackson City Hall in honor of Black History Month.

It was followed by a musical performance from the Hub City Choir.

The event was part of the Hub City’s month-long celebration of Black History Month, showcasing visual and performing art from members of the Black community.

The month’s performances included Nadia Beard and the Children’s Theatre Company of Jackson, EJ Shelton, and more.

