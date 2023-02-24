Clouds & Showers Lingering this Weekend, Storm Chance Monday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for February 24th:

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers will continue though Monday morning across West Tennessee. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible this weekend and a few storms could move through Monday morning. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of the forecast. We will have the most up to date forecast on when the showers may impact you weekend plans coming up here.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK:

This week is severe weather awareness week in Tennessee, Monday was FLOOD safety! Tuesday was Lightning Safety and Wednesday was Tornado Safety and Thursday was general thunderstorm safety. Friday is how you can stay alerted to potential severe weather in your area. Today’s topic focuses on having multiple ways to receive warnings. This is one of the most important things in severe weather awareness. You cannot act unless you get the message. Do you rely on your mobile devices to receive watches and warnings? Make sure to keep your battery charged and follow the tips below to ensure you stay weather aware! In the Mid South we have several nocturnal severe weather outbreaks. Having multiple ways to receive warnings can keep you safe even while you are sleeping. Here are some nighttime severe weather tips. Did you know there are multiple ways to receive warnings and they are right at your fingertips? While we always recommend having more than one way to get information, there are multiple possibilities in your hands! That includes our wbbj 7 Storm Team Weather App that is free and you can get it at the play/app store.

TONIGHT:

Friday highs only reached up around 50° and Friday night lows will fall to the mid 40s. That stalled out front will keep shower chances around off and on tonight. The winds as of now are forecast to be out of the northeast and be light most of the night. Expect cloudy skies around for the majority of the night as well.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend as of now looks like it is going to start out quite rainy. Rain showers are likely on Saturday but should clear out sometime during the morning on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 50s and like the previous few weekends, Sunday will be warmer than Saturday with highs reaching the mid 60s. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday and shift to the west or southwest by Sunday afternoon. Lows this weekend are forecast to fall down near the mid 50s both nights.

NEXT WEEK:

Our next shot for thunderstorms and potential severe weather will be here in Monday. The timing of the storms will play a big factor or whether we will see any severe weather or not. Right now, it looks the bulk of the storm activity will come in the morning keeping our severe weather threat down some. Highs on Monday will reach up to around 70° before the storms and showers move in. The rain should clear out on Tuesday but is expected to make a return in the middle of the week for most of West Tennessee. Highs will stick around in the mid to upper 60s most of the week with lows in the mid 40s Tuesday morning but mid 50s for the middle of the week mornings. The winds will start out of the west on Monday but turn back to the north on Tuesday. Southerly winds will come back in the middle of the which will help up warm back up a bit.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and has stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming early next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler next Friday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13