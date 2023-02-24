Comptroller’s office says local county receives poor audit

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Lake County received poor audit once again.

The comptroller says that the report for 2022 had seven of the same issues seen in 2021, but came with additional findings in the county’s financial management.

Issues found included audit adjustments, accounting deficiencies, budget deficiencies, and a lack of segregation of duties, internal control issues, and an “inability or unwillingness to correct a deficiency, weakness, or area of noncompliance” by county leaders.

“One of our audit findings notes the county’s audit committee has not met since October 2020,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “The audit committee, along with the county’s new administration, must take action. Our auditors are writing the same findings year after year. We want Lake County government to improve, and we hope that county leaders are ready to make corrections.”

View the full news release here.

Find more local news here.