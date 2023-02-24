Family holds vigil for Tyeasha Starks

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held by the family of Tyeasha Starks on Friday.

“We’ll never be the same again. We’ll never be whole again,” said one family member.

The family of the 22-year-old Starks gathered to hold a candlelight vigil and release balloons in her honor.

“We’re going to miss her. And we have some good memories of her, and everybody has a memory of her. But we also are here because we want justice for my niece,” said one family member.

On February 20, Starks was killed after a conflict on Harpeth Drive in Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the identity of the shooter is not being released at this time because there are no formal charges.

The sheriff’s office says that Starks was “arcing” a stun device when she was shot by a resident of a home in Jackson.

They say their preliminary investigation revealed that Starks and the resident of the home were allegedly involved in a child custody dispute.

“She didn’t deserve this. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She had her head on straight. You know, she was in college. She was working overtime so she could graduate this fall. And, you know, it’s just not fair,”

The family says they have been in contact with the sheriff’s office during this investigation, but they are also asking the community for help going forward.

“We need any tips, anything. Any video, anybody heard anything, they saw anything, do they know anything. You know, we’re not going by hearsay. We want facts,” said one family member.

Also moving forward, a top priority for the family is to have Starks’ son reunited with their family.

“We want her son home, you know. It’s the most important thing right now, is to have her son home with us and make sure he’s safe. You know, that’s our number one priority, but seeking justice is not far behind that,” said one family member.

The family says it will be a tough road ahead, but they will be working with authorities and the community to find out what happened their loved one.

The family is asking that the West Tennessee community keep them in their prayers as they work to get justice for her.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, this remains an ongoing investigation.

