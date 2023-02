Hardin County investigator receives promotion

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigator with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has received a promotion.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that Inv. Jeremy Hulen was made a sergeant.

They say his career began with their team in 2008 as a correctional officer, later to deputy, then to criminal investigator, and then to where he is now.

