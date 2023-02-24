JPD: Shots were fired along Moorewood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says shots were fired in north Jackson on Thursday.

The department says that around 5:18 p.m., their officers were sent to the 100 block of Moorewood Drive for a report of an assault/shots fired.

The department says their officers arrived and were able to talk with two minors and two adults in the 100 block of Commanche Trail.

Officers were able to find damage caused by gunfire, and one person was injured by what appeared to be shattered glass.

The department says, according to a preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be targeted.

Jackson police say the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information that can help should reach out to them at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers (731) 424-8477.

