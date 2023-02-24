Letter carrier honored after saving woman from fire

MARTIN, Tenn. — The most prestigious honors for postal employees was given to a West Tennessee letter carrier for saving residents from a burning building.

Martin letter carrier, Gary Powell was honored with the Postmaster General Hero Award for going above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.

On October 31, 2019, Powell noticed smoke and flames coming from a building along his route.

He alerted the neighbors and saved a handicapped woman who lived in the apartment.

The customer was crying for her wheelchair, so Powell re-entered the apartment to retrieve it. She was treated for mild smoke inhalation with full recovery.

“It’s a little overwhelming for me, in a good way. I said earlier I didn’t expect that much attention, at all, for what happened that day, and didn’t go looking for any attention. But I do appreciate the recognition for it,” Powell said.

Powell was a Boy Scout before he served in the US Army, and he has delivered mail to the same neighborhood for 35 years.

