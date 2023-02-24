Local prison hosts Black History program

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A local prison presented a Black History Month program to incarcerated men.

Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) held the annual event, which is a chance to educate the men about the history of successful African Americans, as well as the importance of cultural diversity.

A press release states this understanding fosters empathy and acceptance, which are values that are essential for reentry.

The event consisted of written works and musical performances, and featured guest speakers James A. Mosley Jr. and Patrick Houston.

“Holding a Black History Month program for the incarcerated population is a great way to provide them with education, support, and community connection,” said NWCX Counselor Bernadette Seward. “It is an opportunity to recognize the shared history of all people, regardless of their current circumstances, and to provide a platform for constructive dialogue and reflection.”

