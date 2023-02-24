Mr. Bobby Joe Morgan, Sr.
Services for Mr. Bobby Joe Morgan, Sr. age 65 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Morgan, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co
For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.