Mugshots : Madison County : 2/23/23 – 2/24/23

Alexis Cross Alexis Cross: Failure to appear

Adarius Murphy Adarius Murphy: Violation of community corrections

Albert Merriweather Albert Merriweather: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

Arrnett Rose Arrnett Rose: Violation of community corrections

Bradley Hughes Bradley Hughes: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, obstructing highway/passageway, evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, impeding traffic Brandon Ingram: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, obstructing highway/passageway, evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, impeding traffic

Exavier Steele Exavier Steele: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Franklin Gordon Franklin Gordon: Public intoxication

Ivan Douglas Ivan Douglas: Failure to appear

Jason Adkisson Jason Adkisson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Jason Adkisson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Jaylen Williamson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lowell McCoy Lowell McCoy: Violation of community corrections

Mahkia Serrano Mahkia Serrano: Failure to appear

Rodriquez Murphy Rodriquez Murphy: Violation of community corrections

Toronika Bullock Toronika Bullock: Vandalism



Tyler Pipkin Tyler Pipkin: Fraud by home improvement services provider

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/24/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.