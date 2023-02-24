New details available on Atwood standoff

ATWOOD, Tenn. — There is an update in the standoff that took place in Carroll County on Thursday.

According to Kelli McAlister from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, around 10 p.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a man driving recklessly and acting erratic in a family member’s yard in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street.

Three deputies arrived and began speaking with the man. However, while speaking to him, he would not remove his hands from behind his back. Officer’s continually asked the man to show what was in his hand and he eventually presented a high powered rifle.

Deputies asked him to drop the weapon and he refused.

“From everything we’ve got there, from the accounts there, he fired first on the officers,” said District Attorney General Neil Thompson.

After firing upon the officers, they returned fire. The man barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out and surrender to the law enforcement.

“After he was barricaded, numerous other law enforcement agencies were contacted. The Tennessee Highway Patrol sent numerous officers and their response units over. Jackson Police Department sent their response units over, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department sent theirs as well. That’s when they established a perimeter, made sure that everyone was safe, protected the local residents close to where he was barricaded and then they began negotiations,” Thompson said.

During the time that the suspect was barricaded for nearly seven hours, law enforcement were able to speak to him.

“He was talking to them most of the time. He did tell them that he had been shot and he barricaded himself in, but he would not give himself up or come outside of the residence,” Thompson said.

While the suspect was barricaded inside the residence, law enforcement did confirm there was no one else inside the residence with him.

Also, there were no more shots fired after the initial engagement with the police from either party.

Around 10 p.m., the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT teams were able to breach the door and gain entry into the residence. They used flashbang grenades and a robot to determine the area was safe for entry.

“Once they got in there, he was laying on his bed in the residence. He had been shot and had some injuries there. There was no gunfire exchange, there was no altercation once they made entry into the residence,” Thompson said.

After law enforcement secured the area, the suspect, and any weapons around, EMTs on standby came inside and began administering first aid.

He was then airlifted to a trauma hospital in Nashville. Officials did not specify which hospital he is in.

The suspect will have charges filed against him, but authorities say it is too early to know, specifically, what the charges will be.

Law enforcement officials have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

Find more news out of Carroll County here.