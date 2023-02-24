Open house being hosted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is giving the community a tour of a new facility.

The sheriff’s office says on March 9, an open house is being held at the Madison County J. Alexander Leech Criminal Justice Complex.

Guests can receive a tour, let kids do ID fingerprinting, meet Sheriff Julian Wiser, and human resources will be available to help with those interested in joining the law enforcement team.

Scent kits will also be available to help bring people home in the event they go missing.

It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 515 South Liberty Street in Jackson.

