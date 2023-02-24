Poet, writer to speak at Union in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — A writer and poet is coming to Union University in March.

According to a news release, Graham Hillard will be the featured speaker at the 30th annual Creative Writing Workshop on March 2.

Hilliard wrote “Wolf Intervals: Poems,” teaches as Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, is the founding editor of The Cumberland River Review, and is a graduate of Union.

He will be speaking at 1 p.m. in the Carl Grant Events Center with a book signing to follow.

You can read the full news release from Union University here.

Find more local news here.