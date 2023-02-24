School enters soft lockdown after potential threat

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school takes measures to keep students safe.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, Southside School in Regan entered a soft lockdown on Friday morning.

A social media post by Sheriff Duke states the lockdown was due to a threat made to a juvenile student by a student from South Haven Elementary School in Lexington.

While classes and activities operated as normal, school staff, along with school resource officers and local authorities, investigated the origin and validity of the threat.

Henderson County Director of Schools Danny Beecham confirmed the soft lockdown was eventually lifted.

Sheriff Duke thanked the Henderson County School System for being proactive and keeping students safe.

