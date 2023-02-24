SRO faces charges of statutory rape

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is on the wrong side of the law after being charged with statutory rape.

A Dresden High School Resource Officer, 28-year-old Kristen Childress, was arrested on Thursday. She has been charged with aggravated statutory rape after she admitted to sex acts with a 15-year-old.

Following an investigation by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Childress admitted to sexually penetrating the 15-year-old victim both digitally and orally.

The arrest affidavit states that the incident took place during the summer or early fall of last year at Childress’ home.

Weakley County Director of School’s Randy Frazier said that Childress is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s department, and they will continue to work alongside and fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Childress was booked into the Weakley County Jail and records indicate she has since been released on bond.

