Students get engaged during Black History Month program

PINSON, Tenn. — Students have the opportunity to grow in knowledge while moving to the beat.

South Elementary’s annual Black History Month program

With singing, dance and other presentations, students pre-K through fifth grade were able to be engaged in South Elementary’s annual Black History Month program.

“The program was really amazing. I really like it. And the dancers that Mrs. Yolanda, like hired or something, they were really amazing, I really liked the dance, and I really liked the facts that we did and I really enjoyed it,” said Chenyi Lin, a fourth grader at South Elementary.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Diamon O’Daniel spoke with a kindergartner, Kayden Barnes, at the school.

O’Daniel: What would you do if you could participate? Barnes: I would get on the stage and sing. O’Daniel: And what would you sing? Barnes: I’d say my skin matters. O’Daniel: You’re skin matters? Barnes nodded back.

O’Daniel also talked to Chloe Phelps, a third grader at the school.

O’Daniel: What were reasons you liked the program today? Phelps: I never knew that there were so many facts about Black Americans. And it was really amazing to hear the amazing facts about Black Americans.

“The impact that I leave with the kids is to see them learn and willing to participate. And that’s one of the biggest key that I have, just to see them engaged and participate, and willingness wanting to join and want to be a part of the program,” said Yolanda Edgeston, the Black History Month Program Coordinator at South Elementary School.

After the program students cheered and gave comments about being excited for the next program in February of 2024.

