Brave souls take an icy dip for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —When you think of summer, you think of swimming but what about taking a dip in the pool… in February.

The 14th annual Polar Plunge took place by the Area 11 Special Olympics. The Special Olympics puts this on every year for their athletes to raise money to participate in local, national, and regional sports competitions and trainings.

The event took place at Aloha Pools, and the whole idea behind the Polar Plunge is “freezing for a reason.” There was a large turnout this year with participants gearing up to jump in freezing cold waters all for a good cause.









“The Special Olympics is for our athletes with intellectual disabilities, and what we do is training and athletics and all types of things year round. And this is just one of our biggest fundraisers to raise money for them to participate in those events,” said Whitney Billingsley, Director, Special Olympic Area 11.

To learn more about this year’s Polar Plunge, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7” section of our website.