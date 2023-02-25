First responders gather for a unique training

JACKSON, Tenn. —The third full week of February is always Grain Bin Safety Week and several agriculture professionals learned some useful techniques that can help them in the case of an emergency.

Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads hosted a Grain Safety and Awareness class. The class was open to farmers, producers, extension agents, but especially for first responders. The class went over the dangers and safety around grain bins, offering techniques and tools that can be used to save a life. From February 19 to 25 is Grain Bin Safety Week.









“There are a ton of grain bins in rural areas also commercial bins, people go in and out of them all the time, and it’s not a very common rescue situation. But when it does happen it’s a very detailed type rescue that involves some special equipment some specialized training,” said Brian Robinson, State Training Coordinator, Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.

Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads would like to thank the Jackson Fire Department, and Carroll and Chester County’s rescue squads for helping assist the class.

For more local news, click here.