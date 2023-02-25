McNairy Co. residents recount a special memory

BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn. —-A local city held a special meeting.

It has been well established fact that Elvis Presley played to a young audience at Bethel Spring School in the days immediately following the release of his first single, “That’s Alright.”







The Arts in McNairy and Bethel Spring’s group held a meeting at 1 pm on Saturday, February 25. The team interviewed those who were eyewitnesses to Presley’s concert and others who may have corroborating information, in a fun and and informal setting.

Artifacts, personal accounts, and remembrances are being sought to offer ironclad documentation that will assist the Bethel Spring’s group in planning for a bicentennial commemoration.

Vernon Hickman, who was at the concert, enjoyed connecting with other people who were at the concert.

“I’m enjoying this, I’m going back on memories. I said I want to talk to some to learn a lot more of what I forgot from what happened over there,” Hickman said.

The concert took place on January 31, 1955.

