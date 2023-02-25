Sarah Margaret Work, age 95 of Paris, TN passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1st at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Bro. Craig Peevyhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be after 11:00 AM Wednesday, before the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Sarah Margaret Work was born November 13, 1927, in Carrollton, MS to the late Curtis Holman and the late Minnie C. Hamrick Holman. She married Kenneth Green Work and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2009.

Mrs. Work was a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. She was a longtime member of the Henry County Office on Aging Senior Center and she loved gardening and cooking.

Sarah Margaret Work is survived by three daughters: Kaye Andrews of Paris, TN, Deborah Rinehart of Knoxville, TN, and Carrie Poole of North Carolina; two sons: Michael (Johnna) Work of Paris, TN, and Kenneth (Paulette) Rinehart of North Ft. Myers, FL; sister, Faye Turner of Vicksburg, MS; five grandchildren: Jim (Sheri) Urbanski, Jessica (Tony) Giarrizzi, Margarett Rinehart, Brandon Clark, and Zack Mount; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Work was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Joel Evans.

Memorials for Sarah Margaret Work may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.