1 killed, 4 wounded in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Memphis intersection, according to police.

Police were summoned to a hospital where the five injured people were taken in a personal vehicle after shooting erupted in the city’s Westwood neighborhood at around 5 a.m.

One person died at Methodist South Hospital. Two of the four others wounded were taken to another hospital to be treated.

The Commercial Appeal reports that the Memphis Police Department didn’t immediately identify any suspects or release any additional information about the shooting.

