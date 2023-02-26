29th Blue Suede Dinner and Auction returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —An annual event is held here in Jackson.

Saturday evening, people gathered at the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the Blue Suede Dinner and Auction.









This is an event to help raise money for the children who have experienced child abuse.

For more than 20 years, the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse has been raising awareness and funding for many children and families across West Tennessee.

Event planner, Madelyn Stadinger says that she is grateful to everyone that came out.

“It’s amazing, this is my first year as the event planner. A lot of pressure, but good pressure. Just to walk in and see every table filled, there is nothing like it,” Stadinger said.

This was the 29th Blue Suede Dinner and Auction.

