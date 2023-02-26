Brownsville residents celebrate Mardi Gras

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —Residents in one local town celebrate Mardi Gras.

If you couldn’t make it to New Orleans, don’t worry because the City of Brownsville has you covered.

Brownsville held their second annual Mardi Gras event “Jazzed Up For Mardi Gras” in their downtown area.

Visitors could get a little taste from New Orleans all the way here in Tennessee.

The celebration was held from 11 am to 3 pm Saturday on Brownsville court square, and everyone was invited to join in the fun.







The event featured food trucks, crawfish and shrimp cookers, and live jazz music with the Second Line Band.

Several residents came out to enjoy the fun of Mardi Gras right here in West TN.

For more local news stories, click here.