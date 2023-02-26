Loved one remembered with candlelight vigil

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —A memorial is held in a local county.

A candlelight vigil for Hank Cooley was held Saturday at 3 pm at Beech Lake in Lexington.









There was a balloon release and a justice rally held in his honor. Many people were in attendance to help celebrate his memory.

Cooley was murdered in October of 2018 in Lexington, Tennessee.

Cooley’s aunt, Priscilla Bedwell, said the celebration of his life was a happy, yet sad moment. She explained, that it’s a blessing everyone showed up, but it is a shame what the family has to go through and why.

“It’s very bittersweet. I appreciate each and every person that showed up to support the cause and demand justice for his murder,” Bedwell said.

Cooley’s murder still remains unsolved. Since he was murdered almost five years ago, his family is demanding justice. Bedwell said that she hopes that the TBI becomes involved in the case.

“I would love for David Rausch, Head of TBI, to contact me about this,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell says that she is Cooley’s voice since he no longer has one, and will not quit until his murder is solved.

Cooley would have been celebrating his 22nd birthday on the February 28.

