New gaming center brings fun to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —One gaming center is giving you the chance to pick up the controller and get you game on.

Phoenix 99 is a digital gaming center that opened its doors this month to gamers of all ages in Humboldt.









Whether its Call of Duty, a sports game, or Super Smash Bros., you can play several games on some of their most popular consoles which are the Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The center hosts gaming tournaments, parties and more.

It costs $8 to play hourly and $25 for a daily pass Tuesday through Thursday.

“The community, not always being behind a screen at your own home. You can be in a place where you can experience gaming and eating great food at the same time, and that’s just a nice time to build relationships and gain more experience, while doing two of the most fun things to do,” said Keiondre McAllister, owner’s son.

If you’d like to visit the center, it is located at 3042 B Eastend Drive in Humboldt.

As the center continues to grow, they plan to bring in more consoles like PlayStations, P.C.s, retro games and virtual reality.

For more local news, click here.