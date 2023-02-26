Sororities honor outstanding community members

JACKSON, Tenn. —A special program is held at a local church.

National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc and the Gamma Psi Chapter, Jackson, Tennessee hosted a Black History Month program on Sunday at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church.

The theme of the program was African Americans Achieving in a Democracy. A speaker for the program included Bolivar Mayor, Julian McTizic and music by Hub City Gospel Choir.

National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. member, Latoshia Chism tell us more about the Black History Month program.

“In this program, we will honor six outstanding adults in the community and six outstanding youth in academics,” Chism said.

Chism says what the inspiration behind this program was.

“We wanted to make sure that we honor those in the communities, those African Americans in the community, that are doing exceptional work. Educators, politicians, doctors, just those in the community that are doing excellent things. We also wanted to make sure that we honored students. Students that are doing exceptionally well in the academic field,” Chism said.

Chism expresses her excitement and gratitude to everyone who came out and made this program so special.

“I’m excited, the sorority is excited. This is our first in person program since the pandemic. We are just excited just to have everyone out and to celebrate with us,” Chism said.

This is an annual program that is held every year in celebration of Black History Month.

